GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — The High Country has seen its first snow of the season with a dusting on Grandfather Mountain and flurries in Boone and other areas on Nov. 4.
The top half of Grandfather Mountain was closed as of 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 4, but lower portions — like the Half Moon Overlook and the animal habitats — are still available for guests to visit. The possibility of reopening the Mile High Swinging Bridge and hiking trails areas will be evaluated every 30 minutes.
Information on Grandfather Mountain conditions can be found at www.grandfather.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.