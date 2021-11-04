First Snow of Season Oscar_GMSF.jpg

One of the Grandfather Mountain otters enjoys the first snow of the season. 

 Photo by Luke Barber | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — The High Country has seen its first snow of the season with a dusting on Grandfather Mountain and flurries in Boone and other areas on Nov. 4. 

The top half of Grandfather Mountain was closed as of 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 4, but lower portions — like the Half Moon Overlook and the animal habitats — are still available for guests to visit. The possibility of reopening the Mile High Swinging Bridge and hiking trails areas will be evaluated every 30 minutes.

Information on Grandfather Mountain conditions can be found at www.grandfather.com.

First Snow of Season Picnic Area_GMSF_Luke Barber.jpg

A dusting of snow covers areas on Grandfather Mountain with its first snow of the season. 

