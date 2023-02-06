above the clouds

Overall, Grandfather Mountain experienced a fairly ordinary year when it came to weather in 2022. According to data collected at the stations near the Mile High Swinging Bridge and Wilson Center, the nonprofit nature park saw average weather in 2022, with no records set or broken.

 Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

LINVILLE — Grandfather Mountain, a place known for wild and rapidly changing weather, experienced a fairly ordinary year for the location. Notable weather in 2022 included trace amounts of rain on most days during the months of May, August and November, as well as the arctic blast that hit a large portion of the country around Christmas.

However, according to data collected near the Mile High Swinging Bridge and Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, no records were set or broken.

