June weather at GFM

Grandfather Mountain experienced average weather in June 2022, and a fairly low amount of rain, according to data from the official weather recording stations located on and near the Mile High Swinging Bridge.

 Photo by Monty Combs | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

LINVILLE – June 2022 saw average weather – and a fairly low amount of rain – on Grandfather Mountain, according to data recorded at the park’s official weather reporting stations.

The average high temperature for June 2022 was 66.7 degrees, with an average low of 55.1 degrees and a mean of 60.2 degrees.

