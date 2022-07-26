Grandfather Mountain experienced average weather in June 2022, and a fairly low amount of rain, according to data from the official weather recording stations located on and near the Mile High Swinging Bridge.
Photo by Monty Combs | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
LINVILLE – June 2022 saw average weather – and a fairly low amount of rain – on Grandfather Mountain, according to data recorded at the park’s official weather reporting stations.
The average high temperature for June 2022 was 66.7 degrees, with an average low of 55.1 degrees and a mean of 60.2 degrees.
The warmest temperature recorded last month was 77.7 degrees on June 13, just under 5 degrees shy of the mountain’s record June high of 82 degrees, observed June 1, 2011, and June 9, 2008. Generally, June sees spring-like weather conditions continue on Grandfather Mountain, with slightly warmer, summertime temperatures starting to arrive.
June 19 saw the coldest temperature recorded last month with 45.5 degrees. The lowest temperature ever observed on Grandfather Mountain in the month of June (not counting wind chill) was 31 degrees on June 1, 1966, and June 3, 1956.
On June 17, the weather station on the Mile High Swinging Bridge recorded a wind gust of 79.1 mph, along with a sustained wind speed of 69.5 mph. The station noted two days in June with wind gusts higher than 60 mph. The highest gust ever recorded on Grandfather Mountain was 124 mph, observed Feb. 25, 2019.
The weather station near the Swinging Bridge reported 1.41 inches of precipitation in June 2022, marking the fourth driest June on record in terms of total rainfall. Observations recorded near the park’s Wilson Center for Nature Discovery saw 1.58 inches. Precipitation is also measured at the latter location, as high winds can make it difficult to record accurate observations at the top.
The mountain’s rainiest June was recorded in 2019, when 15.94 inches were observed near the bridge. The driest June on record was observed in 1986, when 0.60 inches were recorded.
The park counted 12 total days of precipitation for June 2022. The rainiest day last month was June 14, when 0.45 inches were recorded at the top. The rainiest day on record for June was June 8, 1968, when the weather station observed 4.46 inches.
Weather Reporting
The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation records and reports data in two different ways:
The park maintains an automated weather station at the top of the Mile High Swinging Bridge. The N.C. State Climate Office assists the foundation in calibrating the machines and ensuring overall accuracy of data.
Grandfather Mountain has been an active member of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Cooperative Observer Program since 1955 by reporting weather data from locations near the Mile High Swinging Bridge and the Nature Museum (now the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery).
The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visitwww.grandfather.com.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.