LINVILLE — Grandfather Mountain, the non-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that tickets for the first presenter in its revamped speaker series went on sale online starting June 6. Rick Ridgeway, an outdoor adventurer, writer and advocate for sustainability and conservation initiatives, kicks off this year’s dynamic lineup on July 14.
The new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery will play host to the Thursday evening events featuring internationally and nationally known presenters. Guests will get to experience a “night at the museum” atmosphere with light bites and drinks, the speaker presentation and book-signing opportunities. For many, it will be their first chance to check out the new space and exhibits.
The roster, which also includes ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee on Aug. 4 and CBS “Sunday Morning” Correspondent Conor Knighton on Sept. 29, has an emphasis on those who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around nature and conservation.
The series will have four Saturday afternoon presentations focused on nature, adventure or conservation-related topics on a local or regional scale, as well.
“We are thrilled and honored to launch this speaker series with someone whose passion and love for the great outdoors aligns with that of Grandfather Mountain,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Rick’s storied career speaks for itself, and we can’t wait for attendees to get to hear about both his explorations and his efforts.”
Ridgeway was the vice president of environmental affairs and vice president of public engagement at Patagonia, Inc. Among the world’s foremost mountaineers, he was one of the first Americans to summit K2. During his explorations on all continents, Ridgeway witnessed the degradations of the wildlands that transformed his life. His work has earned him National Geographic’s Lifetime Achievement in Adventure award. He has produced dozens of television shows and written seven books, including his memoir “Life Lived Wild” released in October 2021.
He serves on six boards of conservation organizations, including the Tompkins Conservation, the Turtle Conservancy, One Earth and the Kiewit Family Foundation. Ridgeway lives in Ojai, Calif., and has three children and four grandchildren.
Tickets are $50 a person and go on sale online June 6. Series pass options, that provide discounted admission to all three Thursday night presentations, are available for Bridge Club members to purchase.
To learn more about "Grandfather Presents: Rick Ridgeway" and to purchase tickets beginning June 6, visit www.grandfather.com/event/grandfather-presents-rick-ridgeway.
To learn more about the "Grandfather Presents" speaker series, visit www.grandfather.com/grandfather-presents.
The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.
