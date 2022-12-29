BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Council member Erin Gonyea announced her resignation at the most recent council meeting and wished the council well going forward.
Gonyea resigned from her position due to personal reasons, Mayor Barry Kaufman stated.
“On my behalf, and I’m sure on the behalf of the rest of the council, we’re sorry to see you leave,” he said. “I think you were a great asset to us, even though sometimes we didn’t agree, that’s fine. That’s what we’re all here about.”
Kaufman presented Gonyea with a plaque commemorating her devotion and service to the town of Beech Mountain.
“Sometimes life throws you curves and changes, and so when you get those unexpected changes, you’ve gotta make tough decisions that are the best for you,” Gonyea said. “Right now, the best thing for me was to put my house up for sale and buy a lovely home in Crooked Creek down in Banner Elk.”
Gonyea explained at the Dec. 13 that she still plans to be active in the Beech Mountain community. The town council will continue to function with four members instead of five, Kaufman said.
“I just want to ask everyone in the town to support the council and realize that it’s so difficult to sit in these seats sometimes,” she said. “Support your town manager, because they truly love the town, as do I.”
Also during the meeting, the Town of Sugar Mountain sent a resolution to request local control of residential design and appearance to Beech Mountain and Banner Elk. The resolution is not an ordinance, Town Manager Bob Pudney explained. The resolution simply asks the state to give the town control to set criteria for the design and appearance of residential buildings, he said. Banner Elk did not pass the resolution to the state when it was presented to the council, but Sugar Mountain did.
Vice Mayor Jimmy Accardi said it would feel like the town was overreaching if this resolution were to be passed at the state level. Council member Weidner Abernathy expressed his support for this resolution, whether or not it has a good chance of being approved at the state level. He said he felt it would be in the best interest of the town. Council member Kelly Melang disagreed, stating that she did not feel comfortable with the resolution as it was written. The council voted 3-1 to not approve the resolution.
Cindy Randolph presented the town’s audit to the council, stating that it has been sent to and accepted by the Local Government Commission. Randolph issued an unmodified opinion, which is the opinion that a town wants for its financial statements, she explained.
“There were no significant deficiencies or material weaknesses noted within the internal controls or the grant funding this year,” Randolph said.
The council unanimously voted to accept the financial statements as presented.
A resolution to name the Watauga River Bridge near Watauga River Road and Hwy 321 after fallen officer Sgt. Christoper Ward was unanimously passed by the board.
Town Manager Bob Pudney explained that bids were received for the Town Hall Visitor Center expansion project. The bids were much higher than expected, he said, but they were able to meet with the contractor and reduce the projected cost some. This project would provide additional bathrooms, office space and a conference room for the Visitor Center to better meet the needs of the public. Additionally, within the Town Hall, the project would expand the spaces for the police department, relocate the planning and zoning department and remove the code review and drafting office from the kitchen, Pudney said.
“I met with the TDA today. It did not go well,” Pudney said. “They tabled the matter until they can consult with their attorney. Some of the members even questioned if they even committed to the project in the first place.”
The original plan was for the TDA to fund half of the project, Pudney said. The reaction from the TDA was shocking, Pudney said, as he was under the impression that they were on board with the project since they had seen the plans and budgeted the funds for two years. Pudney explained that he had no recommendation for the council regarding the bid for the project, as he wanted to wait to see what action the TDA decides to take.
Pudney recognized the success of the Beech Mountain Holiday Market and Angel Tree, thanks to the town’s parks and recreation department. Through the Angel Tree, they partnered with Ram’s Rack to get the names of 29 disadvantaged children in Watauga and Avery counties. The children listed five things they wanted for Christmas, and people within the community took the ornaments off the tree, purchased the items and brought them back to Buckeye Recreation Center.
“The tree was vacant, and the place is packed with gifts for these disadvantaged kids,” Pudney said. “To read some of the things that they wanted would make you tear up. They were asking for food and shoes and jackets. It was very little toys and things like that.”
The next Beech Mountain Town Council meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.