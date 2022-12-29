Gonyea resigns

Mayor Barry Kaufman presented Council member Erin Gonyea with a certificate thanking her for her devotion and service to Beech Mountain upon her resignation. Also pictured are Vice Mayor Jimmie Accardi and Councilmember Weidner Abernethy. 

 Screenshot by Lily Kincaid

BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Council member Erin Gonyea announced her resignation at the most recent council meeting and wished the council well going forward.

Gonyea resigned from her position due to personal reasons, Mayor Barry Kaufman stated.

