BOONE — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation raised approximately $250 for OASIS.
For $7 per plate, guests received spaghetti with or without meat, a side salad, a roll, a pack of cookies and tea. The meal was prepared at the rehabilitation center.
“I grew up here, and OASIS has been in service for Watauga County for 45 years this summer, and April is sexual assault awareness month,” said Elizabeth McKinney, nursing director of staff development at Glenbridge. “I wanted to do something to give back to the county, and OASIS being a nonprofit organization that services so many people in this area, I wanted to do something for them.”
McKinney organized the event from start to finish after bringing the idea to administrators at the facility. Glenbridge has held many fundraisers over the past several years and the administration supports events that give back to the community, McKinney said.
“I especially love it when community partners, individuals or groups take it upon themselves to support OASIS. When they reach out and let us know what’s happening ahead of time, I really appreciate that because then I can share it with the community,” said Sarah Crouch, director of community programs at OASIS.
The staff at Glenbridge helped McKinney with the buffet and helped fill the to-go boxes with food. Crouch brought information about OASIS and souvenirs for guests.
