BOONE — For 14 years, Girls on the Run of the High Country has provided life-changing after-school programming to girls ages 8-13. Today, the organization — whose evidence-based curriculum is known for being both fun and effective — is announcing registration for its spring season.
Girls on the Run of the High Country is sponsored by the Institute for Health and Human Services within the Beaver College of Health Sciences at Appalachian State University.
The program was developed to meet the needs of today’s girls and utilizes a research-based curriculum that inspires confidence through:
Fun, physical movement-based activities
Dynamic team building exercises that inspire empathy and inclusion
Goal-setting in preparation for a celebratory 5K event
Girls on the Run is an afterschool program like no other. In a recent study, 99% of participants said they felt that everyone on their team could be themselves. GOTR-HC is proud to be one-of-a-kind, just like the incredible girls they serve.
Girls on the Run is open to 3rd- to 8th-grade girls in Watauga, Ashe, Avery, Wilkes and Alleghany counties. All sites will start the week of Feb. 6, and will meet twice per week. The celebratory 5K is scheduled for May 7, at the Boone Greenway Trail.
As a special promotion during the month of January, girls who have registered for the spring season will be entered into a drawing for App Ski Mountain lift tickets and skate passes.
For more information on how to register and a complete list of sites, visit gotr.appstate.edu.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.