WATAUGA — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is currently forming troops and recruiting new leaders for the fall.
All girls in grades K-12 are invited to join.
WATAUGA — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is currently forming troops and recruiting new leaders for the fall.
All girls in grades K-12 are invited to join.
Girls and their families who are interested in learning more about Girl Scouting and troop opportunities in their area can find out more information at Parkway School on Friday, September 16th at 6pm or at Boone United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 17th at 10am.
“Through the Girl Scout program, we prepare our girls for the future, giving them skills and experiences that will help them as they grow, learn and make decisions,” said Jennifer Wilcox, CEO of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont. “We want our girls to be resilient, ready and strong for whatever may come their way, and with the opportunities and connections that Girl Scouting offers, we can be positive that will happen.”
Girls can participate in Girl Scouting in a troop setting or register as an individual Girl Scout. Either option allows girls opportunities to participate in council and community partnership programming, community service initiatives, the annual cookie program and much more.
Interested in being a volunteer? Volunteer opportunities range from being a troop leader for the year to volunteering on an episodic basis, where you can share a special skill or talent with girls as needed. More information about volunteering can be found at www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/for-volunteers/why-volunteer.html.
Ready to join today? Visit www.BeAGirlScout.org. Community members can also find out more information about Girl Scouting in your area or starting a new troop by contacting info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 800-672-2148.
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.