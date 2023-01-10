HIGH COUNTRY — Girl Scout cookies are returning to the High Country on Jan. 13.
This year, the traditional favorites are back, such as Thin Mints, Caramel deLights, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, and Trefoils as well as the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip and last year’s new cookie, the Adventurefuls. Booth sales will start on Jan. 20 and will continue through February.
The Girl Scout cookie program is more than just selling cookies. Through participating in the program, girls learn goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
Local Girl Scout Charlotte Hill, a Cadette in Troop 10004, said selling cookies has helped her in a variety of ways.
“(Selling cookies) helped me conquer my fear of talking to strangers,” Hill said. “I feel much more confident about talking to people I don’t know. When our troop had a ribbon cutting for our pollinator garden, I decided to make a speech in front of everyone. I felt good about it!”
“Our troop has gotten to go to Colonial Williamsburg and Savannah, Georgia from our cookie sales. We also go to Wet n Wild every year,“ said Calie Hicks, Scarlet Maxwell, and Autumn Scott of Troop 13261. “We have learned how to be a successful entrepreneur from selling cookies. We’ve learned about the business model, how to be successful and how to manage funds.”
Girl Scout cookies help troops provide funds for projects, trips and supplies. Girl Scout Troop 10492 decided to use the money they earned from their cookie sales to help a family at Christmas. Troop 10492 also used their cookie money to travel to Washington, DC, Atlanta, Savannah and Charleston.
As in years past, customers can order online through their local Girl Scout and have their order delivered or shipped to the customer. This can be done with a Girl Scout’s personal link. If the customer decides to have the cookies shipped, there is a shipping fee. This year’s new cookie — the Raspberry Rally — is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolate coating, will only be available online. By offering this cookie exclusively online, Girl Scouts will learn how e-marketing works, furthering the skills they learn in the cookie program.
Local Girl Scouts are served by Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont. Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P), is one of the 111 councils from across the nation that delivers the Girl Scout program, serving nearly 7,000 girls in central and western North Carolina.
With the support and guidance of nearly 6,000 volunteers, girls in grades K-12 in western North Carolina are given opportunities for fun and friendship, while fostering the development of leadership skills and self-esteem. It is a safe environment for girls to engage in activities while they discover more about themselves and the community around them, connect with others and take action to make the world a better place.
