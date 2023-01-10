Girl scouts 2

Sienna Davidson, Autumn Walker, and Ann Mellon of Troop 10492 used some of their cookie proceeds to help a family with Christmas presents.

 Photo submitted

HIGH COUNTRY — Girl Scout cookies are returning to the High Country on Jan. 13.

This year, the traditional favorites are back, such as Thin Mints, Caramel deLights, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, and Trefoils as well as the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip and last year’s new cookie, the Adventurefuls. Booth sales will start on Jan. 20 and will continue through February.

Girl scouts

Calie Hicks, of Troop 13261, used some of the money earned to visit the Juliette Gordon Low house in Savannah, Georgia.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.