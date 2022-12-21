Gertrude Folk.jpg

Gertrude Folk.

 Image of Gertrude Tolbert Folk (1892-1974) from Junaluska: Oral Histories of a Black Appalachian Community, courtesy of Lynn Patterson.

WATAUGA — For the month of November, the Watauga County Historical Society has announced Gertrude Tolbert Folk (1892-1974) has been named as the next inductee of this inaugural class of the WCHS Hall of Fame.

The WCHS Hall of Fame honors individuals, either living or dead, who have made significant and lasting contributions to Watauga County’s history and/or literature, including those whose efforts have been essential to the preservation of Watauga County’s history and/or literature.

Kids by school.jpg

Junaluska schoolchildren stand next to the first Watauga Consolidated School for Black students (right), located on Church Street.
Consolidated School, 2021.jpg

Gertrude Folk originally taught in a one-room school building located nearby, but she later taught in this building on Church Street, the Watauga Consolidated School, which was constructed in 1937 with WPA funds and community contributions. It was converted into a duplex after construction of the new Watauga Consolidated School on Wyn Way in 1967.

