BOONE — The funeral service for former Watauga County Assistant Fire Marshal and Cove Creek Firefighter Jay Kerley have been announced.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at Alliance Bible Fellowship, which is open to the public, according to Pastor Seth Norris, who will officiate. Kerley will be interned in a private service afterward.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.
A fire/emergency service procession will take place from Hampton Funeral Home to Alliance Bible Fellowship starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to Norris.
Kerley was killed in a crash on Oct. 31 near Phillips Branch Road in the Cove Creek area.
Kerley worked in the fire service for 18 years. He started as a firefighter and EMT at Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
For nine years, Kerley also worked at the Boone Fire Department. In 2017, Kerley moved to the Watauga County Fire Marshal’s Office and served as the assistant fire marshal and emergency management coordinator until 2022.
Kerley was known for always wanting to help day or night. He worked tirelessly to improve himself, was dedicated to his craft and used those skills to support the fire department’s throughout Watauga County and even neighboring counties, according to those who worked with him.
In March of this year, Kerley joined App State’s Environmental Health, Safety and Emergency Management team as a fire and life safety coordinator.
“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a friend and fellow firefighter,” Interim CCVFD Chief Steve Marks said. “We continue to hold each other and Jay’s entire family up in prayer as we grieve this tragic loss to our community.”
