BOONE – Watauga High School student-athletes have a unique opportunity to attend nutrition classes aimed at improving athletic performance and reducing the risk of injury.
The program has been developed by faculty and students at Appalachian’s Blue Cross of NC Institute for Health and Human Services, in collaboration with the WHS Athletic Department.
Mary Sheryl Horine, one of the project directors and parent of two student-athletes said “We saw a great need for this kind of nutritional guidance, particularly in a very active group of students with limited time to devote to smart nutrition. We know that adolescence represents a unique period of rapid growth and transition, and that food-related choices and beliefs carry through into young adulthood which may influence long-term health. Without proper nutrition and hydration, athletic performance is impacted and can be very dangerous, particularly in the warmer months."
Fuel Your Game Watauga is a 3-class series that started on March 27. The next two classes are on April 10 and May 1 at Watauga High School. Each class lasts 90 minutes and consists of interactive small group activities and healthy snack preparation. Students who attend all three classes will receive a gift card from one of the program’s sponsors — Clean Eatz.
Registration is required and space is limited. For more information and to register, visit the group’s website at ihhs.appstate.edu/fuel.
For more information, contact Mary Sheryl Horine at horinems@appstate.edu.
