WATAUGA/ASHE — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., has issued a frost advisory between 4-9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18 that includes Watauga and Ashe counties.
According to NWS, temperatures falling into the low to mid-30s will result in frost formation. Isolated spots, particularly in sheltered valleys, may briefly fall to freezing temperatures.
Frost formation could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, according to NWS.
