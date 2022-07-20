Frontlines to Farm

Sarah Gummo, graduate student veteran and former F2F Small Farm Outreach Coordinator, working with a student at the Sustainable Development farm.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — More than 30 veterans will attend hands-on training through Appalachian State University’s Frontline to Farm program.

The National Center for Appropriate Technology is partnering with the Frontline to Farm program to bring its Armed to Farm training to North Carolina for the first time from July 25 to July 29.

Nelson Gonzalez, App State student veteran and farmer, in the green house at the App State Farm.
