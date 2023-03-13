Thirty years ago this week, a winter storm engulfed Watauga County in snow. 

Below are articles from the March 17, 1993, edition of the Watauga Democrat — the first edition of the paper after the "Storm of the Century." 

jeep.jpeg

Two motorists attempt to free a stuck vehicle in Boone during the 1993 blizzard.
townhall.jpeg

Snow piles up outside of Boone City Hall. Snowdrifts reached heights of 14 feet during the Blizzard of '93. 
snowplow.jpeg

Clearing the roads was the main priority for Watauga County leaders, according to the March 17, 1993 edition of the Democrat.
slow.jpeg

Boone's Department of Transportation worked overtime during the Blizzard of '93 to make roads passable. 
tractor.jpeg

Citizens chipped in to help clear snow drifts from county roads during the Blizzard of '93.
'93 snow

Even the county’s most heavily traveled roads were in bad shape Sunday afternoon, and secondary roads were hopeless as Mother Nature overpowered man’s ability to keep things going in the blizzard of ‘93 as seen in a March 17, 1993, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
Blowing Rock Battles Blizzard 3

One of the photo pages showing Blowing Rock after the 1993 Blizzard in the March 19, 1993 edition of The Blowing Rocket.
Blowing Rock Battles Blizzard 2

One of the photo pages showing Blowing Rock after the 1993 Blizzard in the March 19, 1993 edition of The Blowing Rocket.
los aroiris 1993

Alfredo Alvarez standing in deep snow at the rear entrance of Los Arcoiris at South Depot St. three days after the 1993 blizzard.
'Wataugans dig out'

A photo page from the March 17, 1993, edition of the Watauga Democrat after the ‘Storm of the Century.’

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.