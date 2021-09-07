BOONE — The Friends of the Watauga County Library will hold a September book sale at 140 Queen St. — the library — in Boone.
The members-only day will be Thursday, Sept. 16 from 4-7 p.m. Members of Friends of the Watauga County Library will have the first shopping opportunity. Anyone can become a member on the spot for as little as $ 2 for youth through 16-years-old and $5 for adults.
The sale will be open to the public on Friday, Sept. 17 from 1-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There are bargains galore and no better opportunity to build up a home library and stock up on books, DVDS, movies and audiobooks for the whole family.
Hardback nonfiction will be $2; fiction, paperbacks, movies, music and audio books will be $1; children’s books will be between .25 to .50 cents; and magazines will be .10 cents. There will also be specially priced items for sale.
The Friends of the Watauga County Library raises funds for the library’s collections, programs, services and for staff education. Income from memberships, books sales and other fundraisers provides over half of the book budget for the library, according to Monica Caruso, county librarian. The Friends of the Watauga County Library are a completely voluntary 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to support the Watauga County Library and promote literacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.