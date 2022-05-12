mount lawn

Trees at Mount Lawn Cemetery bloom in the spring.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Friends of Mount Lawn Cemetery Association made their first major renovation to the cemetery. On Tuesday, May 3, work was done on the roadway throughout the property with donations of materials and labor from Moretz Paving and Maymead Inc. This work gave the cemetery a much needed improvement in the roadway.

Friends of Mount Lawn Cemetery hope the community will come visit and see the beauty the spring season provides and also the work that has been done by many volunteers.

For more information, call (828) 264-3977.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.