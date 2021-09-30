ASHEVILLE — To help improve Appalachia cities, towns and rural areas, AARP and community collaborators in North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee are holding a free four-part series of virtual presentations and discussions aimed at making the region more vibrant for people of all ages.
Participants will hear from state and national community planning leaders, create connections, build momentum and share best practices to support development in the Appalachia region that promotes safety, mobility, affordability and wellness.
The first event is on Oct. 1.
All of the sessions are free, but registration is required by visiting aarp.cvent.com/LivableAppalachia or by calling (828) 380-6242.
Approximately 45 million Americans are age 65 or older. By 2030, that number will reach 73 million Americans. At that point, fully one in five Americans will be older than 65. By 2034, the United States will — for the first time ever — be a country comprised of more older adults than of children. AARP Livable Communities supports the efforts of neighborhoods, towns, cities and rural areas to be great places for people of all ages.
AARP Livable Communities believes communities should provide safe, walkable streets; age-friendly housing and transportation options; access to needed services; and opportunities for residents of all ages to participate in community life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.