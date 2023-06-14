NCSSM logo

DURHAM — Four former Watauga High School students recently graduated from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham.

Students with high abilities in math and science began their studies at their local high school, then as sophomores applied to the selective world-class public high school with statewide reach. Those accepted lived on the Durham campus in dormitories during their junior and senior years, taking high-level classes in not just science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, but also in the humanities.

