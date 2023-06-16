BOONE — Dr. Harvard G. Ayers, Professor Emeritus and founding member of the Appalachian State University Department of Anthropology, was awarded The Order of the Long Leaf posthumously.

Harvard arrived at App State’s in 1970, a critical time of development at the university. The small teacher’s college that had existed for decades in the mountains of Northwestern NC was busy transitioning into a four-year liberal arts university as part of the reorganization of the state higher education system, according to App State.

