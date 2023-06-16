A picture of Harvard is in the background in this photo of Mackie and Mary McLeod, who helped bring more work to Ayers’ work. In addition, An Appalachian Tragedy and Train Wreck Earth, two books written by Harvard, are displayed.
BOONE — Dr. Harvard G. Ayers, Professor Emeritus and founding member of the Appalachian State University Department of Anthropology, was awarded The Order of the Long Leaf posthumously.
Harvard arrived at App State’s in 1970, a critical time of development at the university. The small teacher’s college that had existed for decades in the mountains of Northwestern NC was busy transitioning into a four-year liberal arts university as part of the reorganization of the state higher education system, according to App State.
