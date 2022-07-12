Foscoe truck

The new FVFD truck is four wheel drive and carries 1,000 gallons of water.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

FOSCOE — The Foscoe Volunteer Fire Department has purchased a new engine for the department.

The truck is a 2022 Freightliner that holds 1,000 gallons of water and is four-wheel drive. The truck replaced a 2003 Freightliner.

The new truck is one of four engines — three out of the main station and one out of their second station. It will primarily run calls for structure fires and motor vehicle accidents. Foscoe Fire Chief Matthew Aldridge said it will run out of the main station.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to do this,” Aldridge said.

Aldridge also said it’s the 12th truck the department has purchased since 2003.

Foscoe truck

The inside of the cab of the new truck for FVFD.
Foscoe Truck

The front of the new truck for the Foscoe Volunteer Fire Department. 
Foscoe truck

The pump panel of the new FVFD truck.

