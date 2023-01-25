FOSCOE — The Foscoe Volunteer Fire Department has received two new life-saving devices on a grant from the Office of State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The grant was for $30,000 for two LUCAS devices, which cost $15,000 each.
FOSCOE — The Foscoe Volunteer Fire Department has received two new life-saving devices on a grant from the Office of State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The grant was for $30,000 for two LUCAS devices, which cost $15,000 each.
A LUCAS device can be placed on an adult patient experiencing cardiac arrest. The device has a backboard — which is placed underneath the patient — which attaches to a machine that provides high-quality CPR non-stop with a plunger device.
“We wouldn’t be able to afford these without the grant,” Foscoe Fire Chief Matt Aldridge said. “It’s tremendous. A lot of times we outrun our help. It means the world to be able to get that kind of care right away.”
Aldridge and one other work at the department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Along with every other volunteer fire department in the county, Foscoe Fire responds to medical calls along with Watauga Medics.
Aldridge said having these devices allows high-quality CPR and frees first responders up to work on other life-saving measures when someone experiences cardiac arrest.
In 2022, Foscoe Fire ran more than 500 calls. Aldridge said more than half of those calls were medical-related. Of those medical calls, 12 of them were for CPR in progress — meaning Foscoe Fire first responders were dispatched to a patient who was already having CPR performed on them before first responders got there.
The LUCAS device will be in the quick reaction vehicle that Aldridge drives everywhere and takes home as well as the QRV that stays at the station.
The department got the two devices on Jan. 16 and have begun training on them to get familiar.
“It’s just great to be able to have a piece of equipment like this for the community,” Aldridge said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.