The two LUCAS devices that Foscoe Fire received on a grant.

FOSCOE — The Foscoe Volunteer Fire Department has received two new life-saving devices on a grant from the Office of State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The grant was for $30,000 for two LUCAS devices, which cost $15,000 each.

The LUCAS device in its case in one of the QRVs.

