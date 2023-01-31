BEECH MOUNTAIN — John Charles Smith, who donated numerous items to the Beech Mountain History Museum and worked as a teacher at Watauga High School for many years, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30.

Smith, who was known affectionately as “JC” by his friends and family, had an impeccable memory, especially when it came to history, said Ann Iles, former president of the Beech Mountain History Museum. His daughter, Angie Denton, remembers him as someone who had a lot of stories and loved sharing them with others.

