ROWAN COUNTY — Former Watauga County Tax Administrator Kelvin Byrd was indicted on multiple charges related to a position he formerly held in Rowan County.
According to North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Public Information Director Anjanette Grube, Byrd — the former Rowan County tax administrator — was indicted by a Rowan County grand jury on one count of embezzlement by a local official, two counts of bribery and four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.
Byrd worked for Watauga County for 26 years and was the tax administrator for more than a decade before accepting the job in Rowan County in 2012, according to previous reporting by the Watauga Democrat. He grew up in Watauga County and attended Appalachian State University.
According to a press release from Rowan County, Byrd resigned from his position of tax administrator effective Oct. 23, 2019.
After his resignation, the county stated in the press release that irregularities were discovered that required further review.
"Rowan County immediately retained the law firm of Parker Poe to conduct an independent internal investigation of the irregularities," the county stated in a press release. "Consistent with the recommendations of that internal investigation and on behalf of the Rowan County Board of Commissioners, legal counsel requested by letter dated Jan. 10, 2020 that the District Attorney and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation open an investigation into the irregularities. The District Attorney then forwarded the information to the NC Conference of District Attorneys financial division which has overseen the investigation by NCSBI."
Byrd was arrested on March 17 by Boone Police and was issued a $75,000 bond, according to the Boone Police activity log. Byrd was given a Dec. 25 court date.
A request for court documents has not been returned as of publication. Watauga County manager Deron Geouque has not returned a request for comment as of publication.
