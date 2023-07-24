Deanna Ballard

 Photo submitted

BLOWING ROCK — Former State Sen. Deanna Ballard has announced her candidacy for North Carolina Lt. Governor. 

"I've dedicated my life to fighting for our children and serving working families – the backbone of North Carolina," Sen. Ballard said in her July 24 announcement. "They’ve been stretched thin by inflation, looked down upon by elites, and told their way of thinking and worshipping is no longer mainstream. Enough is enough."

  

