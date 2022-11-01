WATAUGA — Former Watauga County Assistant Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Jay Kerley was killed in a car crash Monday morning.
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 8:15 a.m. on U.S. 321 near Phillips Branch Road.
A 2008 Ford F250 was traveling north, ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, and collided with a southbound 2012 Ford Escape, according to Highway Patrol. The pickup then collided with a southbound 2002 Ford F250.
The driver of the 2008 Ford, Jeremy D. Denney, 28, of Sugar Grove, received minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Watauga Medical Center in Boone. The driver of the 2012 Ford, Elizabeth J. Miller, 31, of Blowing Rock, was critically injured and transported to Watauga Medical Center. The driver of the 2002 Ford, Kerley, 43, of Sugar Grove, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The initial investigation indicates alcohol impairment as a contributing circumstance, according to Highway Patrol. Denney was arrested and charged with felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired, and reckless driving. He received a $100,000 bond.
U.S. 321 was closed for approximately five hours during the on-scene investigation.
Kerley worked in the fire service for 18 years. He started as a firefighter and EMT at Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a friend and fellow firefighter,” Interim CCVFD Chief Steve Marks said. “We continue to hold each other and Jay’s entire family up in prayer as we grieve this tragic loss to our community.”
For nine years, Kerley also worked at the Boone Fire Department. In 2017, Kerley moved to the Watauga County Fire Marshal’s Office and served as the assistant fire marshal and emergency management coordinator until 2022.
Kerley was known for always wanting to help day or night. He worked tirelessly to improve himself, was dedicated to his craft and used those skills to support the fire department’s throughout Watauga County and even neighboring counties, according to those who worked with him. He is also remembered as a genuinely nice guy and an incredible father who would always help anyway he could.
Former Watauga County Fire Marshal Taylor Marsh worked with Kerley for 15 years in different capacities and then full time with the county for five years.
“I would just say that Jay truly had a servants heart and always wanted to make sure others needs were taken care of before his own,” Marsh said. “He never knew a stranger and had a contagious smile and laugh. His family meant the world to him. He was a great friend and coworker and I truly enjoyed the time I got to spend with him. He will be greatly missed.”
Sandra Hollars worked with Kerley for five years at the Fire Marshal’s office. She said he was a hard, dedicated and loyal worker and that it was a sad day when he left to work at App State.
“Jay was one that was so full of life and always kept you laughing. He was the best friend anyone could ever have. If you needed anything, he was always right there,” Hollars said. “Jay was also a wonderful father. He loved his son Jase with all his heart, and Jase loved him. There was not a day that went by he didn’t talk about Jase or show a picture or video of him. Jase was his pride and joy. He was also so excited about his new wife Amber. He loved her with all his heart and was so happy to have her in his live. Jay also loved his family. He was so proud that he had such a loving family that cared about him with all their heart. Jay will be missed by all that knew him, he was such a special person. I loved him dearly.”
In March of this year, Kerley joined App State’s Environmental Health, Safety and Emergency Management team as a fire and life safety coordinator.
“The hearts of the App State community are with Jay’s family and loved ones during this very difficult time,” App State spokesperson Megan Hayes said. “We are keeping his family’s wishes and requests paramount and are providing support and assistance to them as requested.”
Counseling and guidance are available to members of the App State Community at (828) 262-4951.
