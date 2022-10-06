WATAUGA — Following the resignation of chairman John Welch, the Watauga County Commissioners appointed Ray Russell to the board.

Former member of the North Carolina House of Representatives representing District 93, democrat Russell was sworn in to the Watauga County Commissioners at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

