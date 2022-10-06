WATAUGA — Following the resignation of chairman John Welch, the Watauga County Commissioners appointed Ray Russell to the board.
Former member of the North Carolina House of Representatives representing District 93, democrat Russell was sworn in to the Watauga County Commissioners at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
"I am humbled and honored to be appointed to the Watauga County Board of Commission. Many thanks go to former Commissioner John Welch for his dedicated services to the citizens of Watauga County and to this board. Fellow Commissioners, thank you for your confidence in me to fill this seat," Russell said. "To the wonderful people of Watauga County, I commit to you my best efforts to ensure that Watauga County remains the best place in North Carolina to work, play and live."
Newly appointed chairman Billy Kennedy said he and the rest of the commissioners are looking forward to working with Russell on the board.
"We're very excited to have a former representative Russell as a Commissioner now," Kennedy said. "He's done a lot of public service and we only benefit from his presence on this commission and we're glad the Democratic Party felt the same so that took away any issues there."
Russell said he retired from his position as a computer science professor at Appalachian State University in 2021 after 30 years of employment. He previously taught at Virginia Commonwealth and Freed-Hardeman universities. He has a bachelor’s degree from Freed-Hardeman University, a master’s degrees in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Memphis and a Ph.D in Computer Science from Georgia Tech.
Over the years, Russell has worked on web programming, databases, meteorology, systems design and a commercial aircraft cockpit design at NASA. He also has served as a minister for churches in Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia and North Carolina, according to Russell.
According to Russell, in 2016 he ran the entire length of the Blue Ridge Parkway – 469 miles in 24 days, to raise funds for the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. He became the second person ever to run the entire Parkway in consecutive days.
For three years, Russell was campaign chair for the High Country United Way. His nonprofit service also includes the Middle Fork Greenway Task Force, the Blue Ridge Parkway Association Board and the ZAP Fitness Board. He is a frequent speaker at schools, civic groups and community events. In 2021, Governor Cooper appointed him to the NC State Community College Board, according to Russell.
Russell has lived in Western North Carolina for more than 25 years and grew up in Manchester, Tennessee.
Ray and Rhonda Russell have been married for 39 years and live near Boone, North Carolina. They have two children and five grandchildren. Rhonda is an advocate for children, having spent 20 years as a preK and kindergarten teacher, mostly in Avery and Watauga counties. She also has served on numerous boards and committees related to child development in the High Country.
