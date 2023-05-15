Admiral Pybus presents Memorial Flag (1).JPG

Admiral Pybus presents a memorial flag. 

 Photo courtesy Blowing Rock American Legion Post 256

BLOWING ROCK — A former commander of the United States Navy Seals will speak a the Blowing Rock Memorial Day service on Saturday, May 27.

The event will start at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Park Gazebo in downtown Blowing Rock and will feature Vide Admiral Sean Pybus, USN retired. 

