BLOWING ROCK — A former commander of the United States Navy Seals will speak a the Blowing Rock Memorial Day service on Saturday, May 27.
The event will start at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Park Gazebo in downtown Blowing Rock and will feature Vide Admiral Sean Pybus, USN retired.
Admiral Pybus was a member of the United States Navy Sea, Air, and Land (SEAL) Teams and a highly effective commander of these units. The SEALs are small special operations units that accomplish critical, targeted combat and intelligence gathering missions. Much of their work is top secret. Admiral Pybus was the Assault Squadron Commander of SEAL Team Six in the very high profile rescue of the ocean liner Achille Lauro after it was hijacked by Palestinian Liberation Front in 1985.
Admiral Pybus has served with distinction in Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia. The Admiral earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Rochester and a regular Navy commission through the university’s Navy ROTC program. He also earned a Master of Arts degree in strategic Studies at the Naval War College.
Admiral Pybus has served in a number of important command positions including Director of Operations, J-3, U.S. Special Operations Command, Commander of Special Operations Command Pacific, Commander Naval Special Warfare Command, Commander of NATO Special Operations Headquarters and Deputy Commander U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, until his retirement in 2016.
He has received a number of decorations for his work, including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal (three awards), the Legion of Merit (two awards) and the Meritorious Service Medal (three awards).
He has been inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame. He has served as the Chairman of the Board and is currently a member of the Board of the Navy SEAL Foundation. Admiral Pybus and his wife Patty reside in Tampa, Florida, where he is a Consultant within the Defense and Security sectors of the United States and President of the Pybus Group, LLC.
The Blowing Rock Memorial Day program is sponsored by Blowing Rock American Legion Post 256 with the assistance of the Blowing Rock Civic Association.
