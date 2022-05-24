TAYLORSVILLE — Former Mountain Times managing editor and Jefferson Post editor Jim Thompson was killed in a car crash in Taylorsville on Sunday night.
Thompson was the managing editor of the Mountain Times from 1986 to 2001 and then became editor of the Jefferson Post, now the Ashe Post and Times, from 2001 to 2008.
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:55 p.m., the NCHP responded to a collision on NC Highway 127 near Rink Dam Road. A 2012 Toyota Scion was traveling north on NC 127 when the driver, Cierra Leshay Jones, 27, of Newton, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2008 Toyota Prius driven by Thompson.
Thompson, 66, was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory where he later died from injuries sustained in the accident. His wife Sherry, 63, as well as three grandchildren, were all transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries according to the highway patrol.
All occupants were wearing their seatbelts.
As the investigation of the accident began, indications were that alcohol impairment contributed to the accident. Jones has been charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving, driving left of center and transporting an open container. Additional charged are pending the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Alexander County District Attorney’s Office, according to the Highway Patrol.
"I worked with Jim for eight years at the Jefferson Post," said Teresa Roark-Laws, general manager of the Ashe Post and Times. "He was very knowledgeable and cared for the community. Jim never let anything slip by him and he was my biggest fan. He used to tell people I could sell ice to an Eskimo. Jim loved his wife, kids and grandkids and I never saw him when he didn’t brag on them. He will be missed."
