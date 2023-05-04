CHARLESTON, S.C — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested man who grew up in Watauga County and worked for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on six charges related to the sexual assault, exploitation and trafficking of a teenage girl.
David W. Hollars, 55, of Palm Cove Drive in Charleston, faces charges of trafficking in persons under 18, criminal solicitation of a minor and two counts each of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Hollars’ Linkedin profile lists that he was employed as a police officer with the town of Blowing Rock from 1995 to 1997 and that he was a trooper with the NCSHP until 2016. He graduated from Watauga High School in 1986, according to his profile.
“This is an incredibly disturbing case,” Sheriff Kristin Graziano said. “Our investigation is ongoing, as we continue to follow leads and information in the case. Our hearts go out to the victim, and we have made ourselves available to her and her family as she begins her recovery from this trauma. No child should ever go through this.”
Anyone with information on this case or similar cases can contact CCSO at (843) 202-1700 or after hours at (843) 743-7200.
A parent of the 15-year-old victim reported the crimes to CCSO in late March. The ensuing investigation showed that the girl was 14 when she met Hollars through the messaging app Snapchat. CCSO detectives found evidence of text messages containing sexually explicit conversations. The victim also described multiple meetings involving sexual contact and instances of Hollars providing money or items in exchange for sexual contact, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation expanded to other jurisdictions. On Monday, Charleston police officers and CCSO deputies, along with state and federal partners, searched Hollars’ home in Berkeley County. He was arrested by Charleston police on charges involving the same victim. Hollars was transferred and booked Wednesday at the Al Cannon Detention Center on the CCSO charges, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
For information on internet safety and the S.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, visit scsafetynet.com/. To report human trafficking or to find resources for victims, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888 or go to humantraffickinghotline.org/.
