CHARLESTON, S.C — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested man who grew up in Watauga County and worked for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on six charges related to the sexual assault, exploitation and trafficking of a teenage girl.

David W. Hollars, 55, of Palm Cove Drive in Charleston, faces charges of trafficking in persons under 18, criminal solicitation of a minor and two counts each of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

