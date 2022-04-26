BOONE — A former deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in Watauga County after being accused of impersonating an officer and trying to take someone’s driver’s license.
Timothy E. Wilson, 56, of Vilas, was arrested on April 18 by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer during an incident on April 14.
Wilson was previously a deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, according to Chief Deputy Major Kevin Bean. Bean said Wilson was with the CCSO from Oct. 17, 2017, to April 6, 2022, when he was relieved of his duties by Sheriff Alan C. Jones.
According to the warrant for his arrest, Wilson was traveling in a black Chevrolet Silverado with an operating red light and “exhibited” the light at a driver traveling in front of him. After the victim pulled over, Wilson allegedly approached the driver’s side door of the other vehicle and yelled at the victim before demanding their driver’s license.
After being arrested, Wilson appeared in Watauga District Court on Wednesday, April 20, where he was issued a May 24 court date and was released on a written promise.
