APEX — A former Boone Police Officer and Appalachian State University football player was involved in a shooting in Apex Tuesday.
Denzel Ward, a current North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agent, was involved in the incident at an Academy Sports in Apex, according to the Apex Police Department.
The following is from Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong's press conference after the incident:
"At 1:28 p.m. today, officers responded to 1151 Pine Plaza Drive, which is Academy sports, in reference to an individual who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they encountered three individuals that were involved in this incident. There was one male that was on the ground who had suffered a gunshot wound and there was a female and another male that were actively involved in an altercation at the time that officers arrived. Officers broke up that altercation and immediately began rendering aid to the individual that was suffering from the gunshot wound. That individual was immediately transported to an area hospital, where we were informed that that individual did pass away from the injuries that they sustained from the gunshot wound. We're still active in this investigation."
Armstrong continued, "What we know at this time is that two individuals were inside the Academy Sports and those individuals — here was a male and a female — and the female allegedly grabbed some box of ammunition that was sitting on the counter display and stole that the box of ammunition and ran out of the store with that box of ammunition and the male that was with her ran out of the store with her. In the parking lot was an SBI agent. The SBI agent encountered the two individuals in the parking lot and that is when the shooting occurred.
"The SBI agent was the individual that shot the male in this interaction. What we know, there was another weapon that was at the scene next to the male that was shot, and we believe that that was his weapon so we're still sorting through, you know if that weapon was used or how that weapon might have been used, we still don't know that at this time.
"I did reach out and contact the district attorney Lorrin Freeman along with the leadership of the SBI to just make sure that we handled this with the utmost sensitivity since it was an officer-involved shooting. In speaking with Lorrin Freeman, she requested that the Apex Police Department handle the investigation in this case. So we remain separate from the SBI since it did involve one of their officers and so the Apex Police Department is running the lead on this investigation of this incident."
