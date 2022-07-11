BOONE — As part of the Boone 150 celebrations, former mayors gathered in the community room of the Appalachian Theatre and reminisced about their time as mayor.
Former mayors in attendance included:
- Andy Ball: 2013-15
- Loretta Clawson: 2005-13
- Larry Keeter: 1985-89
- Wade Wilmoth 1975-79
"It was very special to have as many of Boone's living mayors as were able to attend that day to help remind us of some of the major accomplishments and challenges that have faced our town over the past decades," Town of Boone Cultural Resources Director Mark Freed said. "This was an excellent addition to our Boone 150 celebration."
Rufus Edmisten, former North Carolina Secretary of State and Attorney General, was the guest of honor.
Mayor Pro Tem Edie Tugman started the small reception by welcoming Edmisten and inviting Edmisten to speak to the small crowd.
"I'm glad to be here," Edmisten said. "I respect the local government more than any other kind of government because I know that's where you get your money's worth. If you've been Attorney General and you've been Secretary of State, you just want to hide occasionally. But you can't hide when you're on the city council. Can't hide if you're on the county commissioners. They find you. I'm glad to be home again."
Edmisten was also the grand marshal of the Boone July Fourth Parade, which had finished an hour before the gathering.
Wilmoth was the second person to speak. He said that Boone is a special place, and in fact, it's the most special place in the world.
"You can't find a better place to live," Wilmoth said.
Keeter was the next former mayor to speak. He rode in the same car as Wilmoth during the July Fourth Parade and joked that he would be "known as the mayor who accompanied Wade to the parade."
Keeter talked about how he had the fortune, and misfortune, to be the first App State professor elected to the Boone Town Council and then as mayor. At the time, he said he thought Boone would never elect a college professor as mayor of Boone.
He talked about how he was a swing vote on some "controversial issues" at the time, including alcohol in Boone and the Jones House.
"I'm proud to have served. I thought we did some good stuff, Keeter said. "I served two terms as mayor retired undefeated and felt pretty fortunate about that. I love Boone. I love what the town has done. Thank you, Boone. And thank you for the honor and for the privilege.
Clawson, who had most recently served on the Boone Town Council before stepping down in January 2021, was the next speaker.
"It's great to be here," Clawson said. "Great to sit right beside of these people these fine, fine people."
She talked about some of her accomplishments including the Clawson-Burnley Park and the steep slope ordinance. She also talked about how she was the one to do the initial Doc Watson Day proclamation, which she said she was very proud of. She also talked about protecting neighborhoods.
"I've always worked to protect neighborhoods. And I think that's what is so special and so important in the town of Boone," Clawson said.
Next up was Ball, who also joked that he thought the town would never elect an App State student to the council or mayor's office.
"It's just an incredible group of people looking back all these years, all these decades of these community leaders who just put everything on the line to help us out," Ball said in reference to past Boone council members. "We've had incredible folks through the years (on town staff) to help us out and just dedicated professionals. We couldn't have done it without all of them. It's an honor to be here."
Current Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle could not make it to the July 4 gathering due to COVID-19.
