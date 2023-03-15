Foothills Conservancy

Footshills Conservancy of North Carolina

BLOWING ROCK — Andrew Kota, executive director of the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina, provided an update for the protection of the Johns River at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.

The 332-acre property is positioned on the Blue Ridge escarpment, partially located in both the Blowing Rock and Globe communities of Caldwell County, and is part of the viewshed corridor of the immediate sweeping and magnificent mountainous panorama. The Johns River, a major tributary of the Catawba River, begins on the property, and the land harbors a number of significant natural communities and threatened plant and animal species documented by the North Carolina Natural Heritage Program.

