Cherry Tree Hollow

Johns River Headwaters and Cherry Tree Hollow. 

 Photo courtesy Foothills Conservancy

BLOWING ROCK — The Finley Gwyn Harper, Sr. family heirs and C.V. Henkel, Jr. family heirs, including 12 property owners and their families — a number totaling more than 50 family members — have donated their Blowing Rock property, named Cherry Tree Hollow above the Blue Ridge escarpment, to Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina for permanent protection.

“Foothills Conservancy is pleased that the Harper and Henkel family heirs entrust our organization with the permanent protection of their historical and beautiful property,” said Executive Director Andrew Kota. “Cherry Tree Hollow adds an important 2.76 acres to our land trust’s recent conservation projects in the Johns River watershed, the Globe and Blowing Rock areas of Caldwell County, with the goals of permanently protecting the impressive mountain viewshed visible from the Town of Blowing Rock, and important headwaters and significant natural areas of the Johns River – securing water quality downstream and the incredible scenery that attracts so many to our region.”

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.