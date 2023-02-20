Iconic Blowing Rock view

A view of the 332-acre parcel of land Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is protecting. 

 Photo courtesy Foothills Conservancy

BLOWING ROCK — Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina announced significant progress toward the purchase and permanent protection of a 332-acre parcel of land in Blowing Rock that contains the headwaters of the Johns River and is part of an iconic view seen from The Blowing Rock attraction, U.S. 321 and other locations within the town limits of Blowing Rock.

The property is positioned on the Blue Ridge escarpment, partially located in both the Blowing Rock and Globe communities of Caldwell County, and is part of the viewshed corridor of the immediate sweeping and magnificent mountainous panorama. The Johns River, a major tributary of the Catawba River, begins on the property, and the land harbors a number of significant natural communities and threatened plant and animal species documented by the North Carolina Natural Heritage Program.

Iconic Blowing Rock view 2

Foothills Conservancy will begin the process of designing a public use trail along the upper elevation section of the property upon the completion of the acquisition and permanent protection of the property.

