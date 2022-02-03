Foley Center social worker Amy Townsend is celebrating 25 years with the center this year.
Being a Social Worker (SW) at Liberty Healthcare involves being a Resident Advocate with a Servant’s Heart, the Foley Center stated. Townsend is attentive to detail, a critical thinker and problem solver who pitches in whenever and wherever necessary. Townsend is a CSW, MSW with a CNA certification, so she knows the grass root fundamentals of care. She reviews admissions and takes the time to answer hard questions for the tours that come into our facility. She is sharp as a tack and a valuable asset to the team, the Foley Center stated.
“Amy Townsend is one of the most dedicated employees that I have ever worked with in regards to patient rights and wellness,” said Foley Center administrator Tim McEntire. “She works outside her job requirements every day. She has an exceptional ability towards patient ease and comfort. She began as a CNA so she understands the fundamentals of patient care and pitches in whenever necessary. She is determined and strong in character.”
