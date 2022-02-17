BOONE — Foggy Pine Books is offering one free book to Watauga County residents through the Free Books for Boone program.
Max Ruthless, owner of Foggy Pine Books, said they started the program at the start of the pandemic because they knew people would have lost jobs or hours at their jobs and wouldn’t have access to the financial means, but also because people were probably needing something to do while stuck at home.
“We actually have an entire room upstairs that’s totally full of bookshelves that are all completely full of books for all ages,” Ruthless said. “Anybody who lives in Watauga County is eligible to get one free book a year.”
All residents have to do is fill out a form online. There are no requirements and Foggy Pine does not ask any personal questions. The form asks the applicant what kind of books they like to read and whether or not there is anything they don’t want to read.
The bookstore does not ship, but they do make some exceptions every once in awhile as the shop was donated money specifically for situations like that, but Ruthless said it’s case by case.
“I really wanted people in Watauga County — when things were really struggling at the beginning of the pandemic — to have a positive outlet in their life,” Ruthless said. “We just felt like this really fit within our (goals). One of our goals as a store is to promote literacy within Watauga County and we feel like that’s an excellent way to do that so that’s why we kept on doing it.”
Ruthless said they would have the program until they “magically run out of books one day,” but doesn’t expect that to happen anytime soon. According to the store, they have fewer kid’s books and young adult titles available than adult titles.
More information on the program can be found at www.foggypinebooks.com/fbfb-support.html#/.
To apply for a book, visit www.foggypinebooks.com/freebooksforboone.html#/.
