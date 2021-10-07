WATAUGA — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., has issued a flood watch for Ashe and Watauga counties as well as Wilkes and Alleghany until 8 p.m. Oct. 7.
The NWS stated periods of showers, with possibly a few thunderstorms, will occur through the afternoon. The rain may be heavy at times.
NWS stated creeks and streams may rise and flood, overflowing a few roads. It stated some urban flooding may also occur.
