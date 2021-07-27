WATAUGA — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a flood advisory for southeastern Watauga County until 11:45 p.m. July 27.
At 8:41 p.m., doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Locations that will experience flooding include Boone, Rutherwood, Sands, Aho and Meat Camp.
This includes the following streams and drainages at South Fork New River, Brushy Fork, Elk Creek, Grassy Creek, Meat Camp Creek, Stony Fork, Laurel Fork, Norris Fork and South Fork Laurel Creek.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. NWS states people should not attempt to cross flooded roads and to find an alternate route.
