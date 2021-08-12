WATAUGA — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a flood advisory for southeastern Watauga County and Southeastern Ashe County until 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
At 2:27 p.m., NWS stated doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms and that minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Boone, North Wilkesboro, Sparta, McGrady, Wilbar, Traphill and Glendale Springs.
This includes the following streams and drainages: Cooks Creek, Cane Creek, Church Branch, Clear Branch, Christian Creek, Bee Tree Branch, Beaverdam Creek, Big Sandy Creek, Camp Branch, Basin Creek, Big Pine Creek, Brush Creek and Big Bugaboo Creek.
NWS stated community members should turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, according to NWS.
