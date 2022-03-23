WATAUGA — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory until 10:30 p.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:30 p.m. for Watauga County on Wednesday, March 23 as heavy winds, rain and thunder batter the Blue Ridge.
According to NWS, minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin throughout the area which includes Watauga County, especially in areas prone to flood such as low-lying places or those with poor drainage.
The Severe Thunderstorm Warning stated that at 7:46 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Blowing Rock, just south of Boone, moving northeast at 40 mph. It indicated the hazard of gusts of wind up to 60 mph as well as the possibility of quarter-sized hail, as well as the potential impact for hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.
The impacted locations NWS stated include Boone, Blowing Rock, Deep Gap, Todd, Blowing Rock in Caldwell County as well as App State.
To see weather updates and forecasts, visit weather.gov/rnk. For general flood safety information and resources, visit weather.gov/safety/flood.
