FLEETWOOD — Multiple departments responded to a blaze in Fleetwood on Saturday night to a structure fire that destroyed a home.

According to Patty Gambill with Ashe County Emergency Management, crews responded to a house fire at 857 Windy Hill Road. The fire was reported at 7:37 p.m. The home belonged to resident Lance Seagle, however the home was not used as a primary residence and was unoccupied at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the scene was cleared after midnight Sunday morning. Randall Latham with the Fleetwood Fire Department was the incident commander on scene.

Agencies that responded to the fire included the Fleetwood Fire Department, West Jefferson Fire Department, Todd Fire Department, Deep Gap Fire Department, Ashe County Rescue Squad, Ashe Medics, Ashe County Emergency Management, state fire marshal, Ashe County Animal Control and Blue Ridge Energy.

