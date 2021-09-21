WATAUGA — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., has issued a flash flood watch for Watauga and Ashe counties beginning at 2 p.m. on Sept. 21 and continuing through the morning of Sept. 22.
According to NWS, deep tropical moisture will move across the central Appalachians this afternoon through tonight, supporting the potential for prolonged periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts will be highest along and near the crest of the Blue Ridge, where the terrain will enhance rainfall intensity.
Where high rainfall rates occur, or where bands of rain pass repeatedly over the same locations, rapid rises on smaller creeks and streams is expected, according to NWS. Some of these waterways may flood outside of their banks, and flow across roads and into low-lying areas. NWS stated that depending on where the heaviest rain occurs, minor flooding of the larger main-stem rivers may be possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.