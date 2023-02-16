BOONE — A flag with a swastika was draped on the main road sign of the Temple of the High Country on Wednesday night, according to the Boone Police Department.
According to Boone Police Sgt. Dennis O'Neal, officers responded at around 7:30 p.m. to the Temple for a person waving a flag with a swastika out front. Once officers arrived, they found the flag draped over the Temple of the High Country sign but were unable to locate the person who was allegedly waving it. The incident is under investigation.
"We're certainly going to be increasing our patrols around the area and working with (the Temple of the High Country) for additional security during their upcoming events, which we often do anyway," Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau said.
Le Beau said there is a difference between a hateful act and a hate crime and, right now, Boone Police has not elevated the incident to the point of a crime being committed. Le Beau said people still have their First Amendment right to express their thoughts, but they are still looking into it.
"We're going to be looking into it so we can try to make a determination about who this person is and then work with our local partner agencies, and also even federal and state partners with their intel sections," Le Beau said. "It's a red flag, and we're going to be investigating it to try to make sure there's nothing further going on that would certainly bring it to a level of hate crime."
The flag has been taken into evidence.
Le Beau said the department will continue to work with the Temple of the High Country.
"I'm just sorry this happened in our community," Le Beau said. "I'm sorry that people feel this way that they want to make our neighbors feel uncomfortable. We want to do what we can to reassure them that we're doing our job and looking into it and we want to get to the bottom of it and find out who this is and make sure there's no bigger plot that's going on."
The Temple of the High Country has not responded to requests from the Watauga Democrat as of publication. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
