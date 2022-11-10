In July 2022, five men rekindled an everlasting friendship that started at Camp Casey, Korea.
The five — Ronnie Thomas (Spec 5), Jim Carpenter (Spec 4), Jim Atkins (Spec 4), Bob Belflower (Sgt.), and Loy Ogden (Spec 4) — originally met when they started a very scary and uncertain journey together and quickly became brothers. They were only boys serving in a very hostile environment that made each one grow up quickly.
During their days at Camp Casey, Korea, they became Military Police and were charged with keeping peace in a not to peaceful place. When it was time for them to be discharged, each one left at a different time, leaving the others to go in a different direction.
Back in 1969, they never thought they would see each other again. That all changed when the five were connected together after 53 years in 2021. They had found each other again and were able to talk and and laugh with each other over the phone.
In July 2022, they were able to meet each other, in person, at the home of Ronnie Thomas in Watauga. They traveled from Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Florida. Those men quickly turned back into those boys they were back in Korea.
Hugs, laughter and tears were shared for the entire first day. There were new and old stories to be told, family to introduce, pictures to share and missed time to cover. It was a blessing it was for those five ‘The MP Brother’s Club’, as they are now referred to by their wives.
