Broyhill lake fishing

Participants fish at Broyhill Lake during the 43rd annual Blowing Rock Trout Derby. On July 4, anyone in North Carolina, regardless of age, can enjoy one of the state’s best outdoor activities for free.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

RALEIGH — On July 4, anyone in North Carolina, regardless of age, can enjoy one of the state’s best outdoor activities for free.

Free Fishing Day, which runs from midnight until 11:59 p.m., offers residents and out-of-state visitors the opportunity to fish without having to purchase a license; however, all other fishing regulations apply, such as length and daily possession limits, as well as bait and tackle restrictions.

  

