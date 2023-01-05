graduationfall2022-3862.jpeg

Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau, left, and Boone Police Community Resource Officer Kat Eller, right, celebrate with Katherine Magee ’22, who graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work and who interned with the Boone Police Department during the fall 2022 semester.

 Photo by Kyla Willoughby

BOONE — When Appalachian State University’s fall semester ended, so did the first semester of the new social work program at the Boone Police Department.

The program started as an internship for App State students at the start of the school year as BPD looked to fill the gap between social work and law enforcement.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.