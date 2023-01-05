BOONE — When Appalachian State University’s fall semester ended, so did the first semester of the new social work program at the Boone Police Department.
The program started as an internship for App State students at the start of the school year as BPD looked to fill the gap between social work and law enforcement.
“There seems to be a gap between what we do and what social workers do,” Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau previously told the Watauga Democrat. “We’re really looking for something to fill that gap, and provide a better service to our community because there’s not a lot of agencies that are set up like a police department is to do 24/7 immediate response. Because we are one of the few agencies in the county that is set up for that, people probably over-utilize us.”
After a full semester, Le Beau and the first intern updated town council on how it went overall and potential steps moving forward. The program was “directly pioneered and supervised” by Community Resource Officer Kat Eller, who was a liaison with App State and Western Carolina University professors, and would correspond with the social work intern.
Throughout the program’s first semester, intern Katherine Magee worked 32 hours a week, conducted research and identified needs, and held conversations with community social workers and police officers.
Magee told the council that she did 440 hours — probably more — throughout the semester. Her task, in part, she said, was to research and identify needs in the police department for a social worker.
“I think that from a social work perspective, we see what police officers do and so often we’re kind of pitted against each other in terms of like political climate, but I think there’s so much space and work to be done together,” Magee said. “I had a lot of great conversations with the officers and just got to ride along with them and it was really open and honest.”
A way that Magee started to identify needs was by looking at the shift report every day. She tracked where officers were responding and how they were responding to it. Along with that research, she talked about how 96% of inmates arrested three or more times in Watauga had grown up with trauma and household dysfunction.
“So really having providers that interact with people that are so often coming into contact with law enforcement that are trauma-informed, and really placing emphasis on resilience in the community is super important,” Magee said.
Magee also came up with four pillars of police social work after all of her community conversations.
They are:
Referrals & Follow Ups
- Referral Program and needs assessment
Training
- Cultural competence, empathetic response, mental health
Crisis Response
- Co-response with officers
Officer Support
- Different perspectives and languages contributing to a positive environment
After she and Le Beau talked about some of the different programs they looked at to really model it after, Magee concluded her comments about the program.
“I think that the police department is amazing, and all the officers are so great and so having a social worker in those spaces will just make it even better,” Magee said. “Also outreach in going into high-risk places and doing a lot of harm reduction and prevention that also lets those people living in high-risk places see police officers in a different light. So it’s not just the person that comes in the uniform to arrest but someone that cares about your wellbeing.”
Le Beau then talked to the council about four different potential models they could look at moving forward. He said there may be more possibilities, but “in doing all of our research, we kind of narrowed it down.”
The first option was simply to do nothing. He said that option doesn’t cost anything monetarily, but may have societal costs. He said they didn’t really like that option.
The second option is doing the internship program — which is continuing in the spring semester — which is low to no cost. The pros would be the partnership with App State and how low the cost is, while the cons would be needing an officer designated to the program, meaning BPD would need another officer. With another officer, they would have to look at qualifications to manage a social work program. Another con is that interns aren’t available all the time.
The third option would be to model it after a program in Chapel Hill. BPD would hire their own people who would most likely have master’s degrees.
“I’m assuming to get capable, competent people that have field experience, clinical experience to bring on board and staff is going to be quite expensive,” Le Beau said. “(it would be) nice to have. They would work for us in house. I am concerned about, again, our ability and qualifications to supervise such a program. We would have to hire such high level people that would know how to do this work and have the experience to do it because it’s not my background and I have people that have master’s degrees, but it’s not in social work mental health.”
The fourth option Le Beau told the council was to partner with another agency.
“There’s an agency that is already doing a lot to fill in gaps, and that’s Mediation and Restorative Justice Center,” Le Beau said. “They are doing so much when we need and they come.”
Le Beau said he invited leaders from the Mediation and Restorative Justice Center to potentially give a presentation at the next meeting.
“We have a big, wide branch of where we can help plug people into and Boone PD has access to the population,” said Mollie Bolick, former Program Coordinator for Watauga LEAD and Recovery on the Inside and current Director of MRJC’s Homestead Recovery Center. “They come into contact with people that are missed by everybody else that’s in the helping profession and so if we could kind of pair that access to people with the resources that we have, I think that’s a really unique and fruitful collaboration that could happen. We told Andy that we were open to ideas and that we totally support them and their efforts with the internship program and incorporating more social work and restorative practices into the police department.”
Le Beau also told the council that whatever direction they go to, they have to be prepared monetarily, but also that there are grants that they can apply for to “hopefully” offset costs.
Le Beau said he wants to start getting guidance and direction from the council so he can plan his next budget presentation.
After other council members spoke to Le Beau and thanked him, Magee and Eller for the work they do, May Tim Futrelle wrapped up the presentation.
“The work that you do and that you’ve done is going to end up being profound for this community,” Futrelle said. “We are just laying down groundwork right now. As we get more information and we’re able to make informed decisions on behalf of so many community members that are unfortunately forgotten or ignored, we’ll really start to see the impact that it’s making. I, for one, look forward to continuing this work.”
