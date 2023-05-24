BOONE — Emergency Fest 2023 saw community members of all ages come out and visit with local first responder agencies in the Peacock Lot on App State’s campus.
From fire departments and EMS agencies to law enforcement and HAZMAT, attendees learned about the different agencies that respond when needed at the May 20 event.
“I would have to say that it has been a success,” said Boone firefighter and Watauga County Firefighters’ Association President Kyle Hassler. “I feel like we had more people show up this year than last year.”
Departments from all over Watauga County attended the event, as well as a department from as far away as the other side of Asheville.
“It’s great to see the community come together to put on this event,” said Watauga County Assistant Fire Marshal Mike Snider. “It takes a lot of time from a lot of different volunteer organizations.”
The festival had everything from a driving simulator and a bike course to a helicopter landing and car extrication demonstration.
“It’s oriented for the kids, and it’s geared towards them and it’s educational,” Hassler said. “Getting to see them actively engage with our fire department members with these various activities and stuff, that’s why we’re here.”
Some educational activities included learning how to use a fire extinguisher, what to do if a pot of food catches on fire and bicycle helmet safety. Snider said the Red Cross booth had more than 300 families visit during the event.
The event was sponsored by the Watauga County Firefighters Association, area emergency services organizations and New River Tire.
