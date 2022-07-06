BRE Logo

WATAUGA — Approximately 30 Watauga County residents are now connected with SkyBest fiber-optic internet thanks to American Recovery Plan funds awarded by the county to Blue Ridge Energy and SkyBest Communications to build broadband infrastructure where none existed.

The project to bring high-speed internet to more than 1,700 unserved locations in Triplett, Powder Horn, Wildcat, Stony Fork, Blackberry, Sampson, Meat Camp, Howard’s Creek and Castle Ford is well underway with crews currently working in the Castle Ford, Wildcat, Howard’s Creek and Ray Brown communities. Residents in the project areas are encouraged to submit their address online at fiber.skybest.com to be contacted by SkyBest, the internet service provider, when service is available at their location.

The project requires the construction of 150 miles of overhead and underground fiber in rural and mountainous terrain. It will take approximately two and a half years to complete. To be as efficient as possible in the face of supply chain delays, Blue Ridge Energy and SkyBest Communications began working immediately in the areas for which materials were readily available.

“As local companies, the timely completion of this project is our priority. We are continually adapting our plans to make progress wherever possible while we wait for needed materials, equipment and federal approval to cross the Parkway to reach Powder Horn and Triplett,” according to Brad Shields, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for Blue Ridge Energy.

With the funds awarded earlier this year, Blue Ridge Energy will construct the fiber-optic backbone infrastructure on its existing pole lines. SkyBest Communications will connect to this infrastructure and extend fiber for high-speed internet to homes and businesses.

Broadband project back on, county dedicates $7.75 million in ARP funds

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.